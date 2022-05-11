Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $3.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.05. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 197.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

