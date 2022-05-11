Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 2,432,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

