Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.27

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 121345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nikola by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nikola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Nikola by 15.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

