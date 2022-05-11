NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 91,631 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $70,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $109.71. 140,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,768. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

