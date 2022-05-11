NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $12.54 billion. NIKE posted sales of $12.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $46.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.42 billion to $54.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,526,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,768. NIKE has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.59. The company has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

