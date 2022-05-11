Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 12,500 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,341,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,434,443.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,083. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35. New York City REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $142.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -13.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

