NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.49

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 649518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

