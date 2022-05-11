NFTX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $299,313.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $79.30 or 0.00250801 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $32.61 million and approximately $299,313.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,170 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

