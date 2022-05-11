NFT Alley (ALLEY) Market Cap Achieves $11,588.37

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $11,588.37 and approximately $120,389.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00538625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,850.91 or 1.90480546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032818 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.82 or 0.07434028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

