NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.57

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 1936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.