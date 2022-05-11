NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,089 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.52 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.