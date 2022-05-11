NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.40

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.40 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 111.22 ($1.37), with a volume of 1820914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.33).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) price objective on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
The company has a market cap of £675.91 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.62.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.
Recommended Stories
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.