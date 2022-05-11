NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.40

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.40 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 111.22 ($1.37), with a volume of 1820914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.33).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) price objective on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of £675.91 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

