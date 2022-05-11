NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 11.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 9,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,243,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
NEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextDecade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $678.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.45.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
