NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 11.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 9,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,243,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

NEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextDecade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $678.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its holdings in NextDecade by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 975,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 219,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

