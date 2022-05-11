Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 0.8% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.15. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.