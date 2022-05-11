Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NEXXY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 14,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. Nexi has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

