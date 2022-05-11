Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE NEXA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $722.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 329,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 89.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 93,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.