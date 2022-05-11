NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stake Reduced by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NewMarket by 1,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $119,459,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $328.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.44. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

NEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

