Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. 75,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,435,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 67,132 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.