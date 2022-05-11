New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.08

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 31404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,377,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $7,667,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $7,471,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

