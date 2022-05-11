New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.56.

Shares of NEWR opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,101,240.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,272.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,748 shares of company stock worth $9,245,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

