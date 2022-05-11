New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $42.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NJR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.91.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 146.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,874,000 after acquiring an additional 266,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,042,000 after acquiring an additional 111,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,629,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

