Neutrino USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $34.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $786.36 million and approximately $34.57 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00558527 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,210.92 or 2.06635869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.41 or 0.07201468 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 937,483,469 coins and its circulating supply is 937,482,870 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars.

