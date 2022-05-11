Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 10,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,639. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

