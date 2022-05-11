Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.