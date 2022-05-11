Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 93,941 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 780,612 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

