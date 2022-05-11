Nekton Capital Ltd. Takes $37.63 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 831,943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,629,000. Terminix Global makes up about 22.8% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,336,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,634,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,305,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE TMX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,952. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

