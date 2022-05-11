Nekton Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 114,593 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,000. Monster Beverage makes up 6.7% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 938,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 624,194 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 540,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.39. 24,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.91. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

