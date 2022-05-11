Nekton Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,625 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,625 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Zendesk makes up about 0.8% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zendesk by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $64,536,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

ZEN stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.25. 29,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.94. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,233 shares of company stock worth $10,518,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

