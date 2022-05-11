Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NGS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 19,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,762. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $85,646. 6.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

