Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.59. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.