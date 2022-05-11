Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

COP opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $107.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.51%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.