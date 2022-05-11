Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 664 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 133,637 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

