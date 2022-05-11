Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,052 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,203,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,911,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,311,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $117.49.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.