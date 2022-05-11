Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,052 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,203,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,911,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,311,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.