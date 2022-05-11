Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $467,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 367.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 434,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 342,127 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,386,000.

Shares of KJAN stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

