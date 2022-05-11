Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.16% of Capital Bancorp worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $309.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 21.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

