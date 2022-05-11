Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $327,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $459.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

