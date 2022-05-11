Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000.

BIL stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43.

