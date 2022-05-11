Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSEP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSEP opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

