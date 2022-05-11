National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE:NSA opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after acquiring an additional 666,653 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.