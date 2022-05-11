National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. 1,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,966. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.99.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

