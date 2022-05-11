National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.
Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. 1,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,966. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.
About National Health Investors (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
