National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.31.

Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries ( TSE:LAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$487.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$481.00 million.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

