National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.31.
Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
Recommended Stories
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.