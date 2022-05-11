National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.11.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

