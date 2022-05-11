Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Price Up 1.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 124,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $588.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

