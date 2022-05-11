NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $13.95. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 2,414 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,601,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $672.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.98.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

