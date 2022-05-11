Nano (XNO) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.31 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Nano has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00004010 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $168.95 million and $4.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006368 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

