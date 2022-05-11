Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stake Boosted by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 6.57% of Myovant Sciences worth $96,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,348.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 26,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $833.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.79. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

