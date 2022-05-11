Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MYO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 253,804 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myomo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

