Mynaric AG’s (NASDAQ:MYNA) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 11th

Mynaric’s (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 11th. Mynaric had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $66,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYNA opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Mynaric has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24.
Mynaric Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
