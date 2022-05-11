Mynaric AG’s (NASDAQ:MYNA) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 11th

Mynaric’s (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 11th. Mynaric had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $66,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNA opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Mynaric has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mynaric by 33.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 131,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

