MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

MSCI has increased its dividend by an average of 23.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSCI to earn $12.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $388.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $475.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.30. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

