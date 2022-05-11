MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. MRC Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MRC Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

