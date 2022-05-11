MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. MRC Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE MRC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.
About MRC Global (Get Rating)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRC Global (MRC)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.