Mount Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Calix makes up about 1.2% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mount Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Calix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 3.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Calix by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,402. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

